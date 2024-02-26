EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up as wind supply drops, demand rises

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Monday as wind supply was seen dropping throughout the region while demand is expected to rise.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 75.10 euros ($81.38) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0914 GMT, up 13.8% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power jumped 14.5% to 69.25 euros/MWh.

"All fundamentals point in the bullish direction (for Tuesday), but some resistance is provided by improved thermal availability," LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said.

French nuclear availability fell three percentage points to 72% of available capacity as two reactors went offline for planned maintenance. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 1.5 GW to 62.8 GW on Tuesday while demand in France is projected to add 2.3 GW to 61.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 0.3% at 68.50 euros/MWh, reaching levels last recorded in 2021.

The French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 rose 1.5% to 66.75 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 0.3% to 52.05 euros a metric ton.

Germany will change its laws to allow carbon capture and storage technology in certain CO2-intensive industrial sectors as Europe's largest economy aims to become carbon neutral by 2045, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

