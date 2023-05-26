EUROPE POWER-Spot prices untraded as wind supply seen up

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - European wholesale power contracts for Tuesday were untraded as wind supply is seen rising throughout the region and demand is expected to fall following the Whit Monday holiday.

"After the weekend, the temperature increase remains sustained in both Germany and France, with forecast temperature north of 2 degrees above normal in both Germany and France through Monday and Tuesday," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD4 for Tuesday carried a bid price of 68 euros ($74.85) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD4 was untraded.

German wind power output is forecast to add 2.3 gigawatts (GW) to 15.2 GW on Tuesday while supply in France is expected to rise 2.7 GW to 8.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

On the demand side, power consumption in France is forecast to plummet 6.1 GW from Friday to 35 GW on Tuesday while German power consumption is projected to drop 3.7 GW to 42.3 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 63% of available capacity as the unplanned outage at the Cruas 3 reactor was extended to June 2.POWER/FR

The 915 MW Tricastin 1 reactor went into an automatic shutdown during a periodic test on Thursday, and teams are mobilized to carry out a technical diagnosis, operator EDF EDF.PA said.

The Tricastin 2 reactor was taken offline on the same day for maintenance, where it will undergo refuelling, the replacement of a primary motor pump and other mechanical replacements, EDF said.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 0.4% at 127.75 euros/MWh while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing Thursday at 159 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.2% to 83.15 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Robert Birsel)

