EUROPE POWER-Spot prices untraded as demand expected to fall

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - European wholesale power for Monday delivery was untraded on Friday morning but indicated lower on rising wind supply and falling demand in France and Germany.

A combination of returning wind power supply and rising temperatures throughout the region points to a bearish outlook for the weekend, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that a sizeable drop in consumption is forecast for Monday.

German baseload power TRDEBD3 for Monday was at an asking price of 123 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0927 GMT after the price for Friday had closed at 129.85 euros. The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was similarly untraded.

German wind power output is forecast to rise 3.3 gigawatts (GW) to 8.5 GW on Monday, while that wind supply in France is seen down 1.4 GW to 5 GW.

French nuclear availability rose 2 percentage points to 63% of available capacity. POWER/FR

On April 15 Germany will close its three remaining nuclear plants, transparency schedules on the EEX bourse website confirmed. POWER/DE

The decision, which removes 4.3 GW from secure production capacity, remains controversial, with industry energy consumers' group VIK saying there are open questions for the time after April 2024, when former reserve coal plants stop temporarily filling the nuclear gap.

Power demand in France is forecast to fall by 3.7 GW from Friday to 46.3 GW on Monday while German power consumption is projected to fall by 1.6 GW to 53.6 GW.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 4% at 145.75 euros while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a bid-ask range between 214.50 and 218.50 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged up 0.2% to 94.68 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)

