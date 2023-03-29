EUROPE POWER-Spot prices tumble on surging wind supply

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped on Wednesday as wind supply was expected to jump in France and Germany with demand falling.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 plunged 35.5% to 75.50 euros ($81.78) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08230 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 30.6% to 80.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to jump 16.7 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 29.3 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to climb 4.4 GW to 10.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also seen rising, up 1.7 GW to 6.4 GW on Thursday.

Renewables are seen up and consumption is down across the region, with an especially large rise in expected average wind power, Refinitiv analysts said.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 61% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Delays in maintenance at French nuclear plants due to strikes could potentially become a problem if the lack of workforce bleeds into delays at other sites, Jean-Paul Harreman, director of EnAppSys BV said.

"Maintenance was delayed during the COVID period and it badly affected the reliability of nuclear assets in the period after that," Harreman said.

Power demand in Germany is projected to fall by 780 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 57.6 GW and France is expected to see consumption shed 280 MW to 48.4 GW in that period.

Along the curve, the German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 3.1% to 141.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was up 4.4% at 211.35 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.8% at 89.97 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Holmes)

