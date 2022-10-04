EUROPE POWER-Spot prices tumble on soaring wind supply

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts plummeted on Tuesday as wind supply was seen rising by more than half in Germany on Wednesday.

Decreasing residual loads in France and Belgium reinforced the bearish signal from rising wind supply, offsetting both a minimal increase in consumption, and a slight dip in solar power, Refinitiv analysts said.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 fell sharply by 57% to 117.50 euros ($115.83) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0909 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 27.6% to 215 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast jump by 13.2 gigawatts (GW) to 23.4 GW on Wednesday, while French wind power generation is expected to add 5 GW to 7 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 47% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Along the curve, most traded contracts fell with gas costs. NG/EU

German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 shed 0.5% to 435 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask price between 520 and 538 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.2% to 66.34 euros a tonne.

A message on the EEX site said Leag's Jaenschwalde E brown coal plant will start on Oct. 5 and block F on Oct. 10, but both with some unspecified curbs, due to limited feed supply.

The two were pulled back from reserve under a cabinet decision last Wednesday which also allowed RWE continued operations of Niederaussem E and F and Neurath C.

Separate messages said start dates and possible limits on output from those three will also be communicated on the site.

Germany's largest power producer RWE RWEG.DE said it is bringing forward its coal phase-out by eight years and is ready to end lignite-based electricity generation in 2030 as part of a deal reached with the German government.

($1 = 1.0144 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Evans)

