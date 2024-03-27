EUROPE POWER-Spot prices tumble as wind supply set to jump

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices for Thursday fell on Wednesday as German wind power was expected to nearly double, while demand was seen dropping throughout the region.

German baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was down 26.7% at 53.70 euros ($58.14) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1028 GMT.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power dropped 49.5% to 24 euros/MWh.

"(Thursday's) outlook is decisively bearish, on the back of a drop of German consumption, and high intermittent renewable generation," said LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero.

Solar, hydro and wind supply in Germany is expected to peak just below 60 GW, a two-week high, he added.

German wind power output is expected to jump by 12.5 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 25.4 GW while French wind power output is expected to increase by 6 GW to 15.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

However, supply from solar panels in Germany is projected to drop by 1.2 GW on Thursday to 7.6 GW.

German nationalised energy company SEFE will take full ownership of gas transmission network WIGA by buying out joint venture partner Wintershall Dea [RIC:RIC:WINT.UL] in the latest sign of Berlin tightening its grip on energy infrastructure.

French nuclear availability was flat at 69% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to drop by 1.5 GW to 54.9 GW on Thursday while demand in France is projected to drop 2.1 GW to 50.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 2.5% at 81 euros/MWh, while the French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 dipped 0.5% to 76.60 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 shed 0.9% to 61.70 euros a metric ton.

The current low-carbon transition plans of 10 of Europe's and North America's biggest listed oil and gas companies are not good enough to assess the risks involved, the world's leading investor climate action group said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

