EUROPE POWER-Spot prices tick up on lower German wind supply forecast

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices edged up on Wednesday as wind supply was seen falling in Germany.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 gained 2.6% to 116.50 euros ($127.59) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0915 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was mostly flat at 109 euros/MWh, up 0.2%.

German wind power production is forecast to fall 4.5 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 3 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to edge up 420 megawatts (MW) to 2.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany, however, is also expected to rise 1.5 GW to 11.5 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

"Wind power falls and solar power rises in Germany, netting in a day-on-day residual load increase on average, and a marginal drop during solar peak hours," Refinitiv analysts said.

French nuclear availability fell three percentage points to 63% of available capacity as the Blayais 1 reactor went offline with an unplanned outage. POWER/FR

French power supply is expected to be "much more favourable" in the coming autumn and winter compared to last year as nucelar availability is seen improving to 2021 levels, French grid operator RTE said.

Low water levels after recent dry weather are again preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine river in Germany with surcharges added to the usual freight prices, commodity traders said.

Consumption in Germany is expected to edge up 150 MW to 55.2 GW on Thursday while power demand in France is projected to tick up 110 MW day on day to 44.1 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Spain will double its 2030 targets for biogas and green hydrogen production, a draft of the energy ministry's updated climate strategy seen by Reuters showed.

($1 = 0.9131 euros)

