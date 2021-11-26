EUROPE POWER-Spot prices surge on lower wind supply, temperatures

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European power prices for Monday delivery rose sharply in wholesale market trading on Friday, lifted by an expected drop in wind power supply and falling temperatures lifting demand in France.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 jumped 45.9% at 302 euros ($340.08) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0943 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 surged 93.3% to a contract high of 550 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply on Monday is expected to fall by 4.2 gigawatts (GW) from Friday's level to 10.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Levels are expected to jump to over 30 GW on Tuesday and Wednesday, then fall to about 25 GW Thursday and 20 GW Friday.

Wind power in France is expected to fall by 2.4 GW to 4.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged on Friday at 70.3% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Two reactors producing 2.2 GW total are expected to go offline in the coming days for planned maintenance.

Power demand in France is forecast to climb 3.7 GW Monday to 72.3 GW as average temperatures in the country and seen down 1.9 degrees Celsius to 3.3C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in Germany is seen at 63.3 GW on Monday, down 200 megawatts (MW) from Friday, while temperatures are expected to drop 1.2C to 0.9C, the data showed.

Futher along the curve, forward prices fell with lower carbon pemits and falling oil prices. O/R

The German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 dropped 3.2% to 134.45 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 was down 1.8% at 160.50 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dropped 2.8% to trade at 72.40 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $135.38 a tonne previously.

Russian natural gas supplies to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline were down from the previous day's early hours.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin)

