EUROPE POWER-Spot prices split with Germany up, France down

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices diverged on Wednesday, as Germany's rose on a drop in solar output that overshadowed gains in wind speeds and France's fell amid easing demand and more local renewable production.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 99.5 euros ($110.19) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1025 GMT, up 3.7% on the day, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 2.1% to trade at 93 euros.

German solar power production was predicted to fall to 6.6 gigawatts (GW) from 10.7 GW day-on-day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. That eclipsed a forecast 2.2 GW gain in wind output to 17.2 GW, according to the data.

The data also pegged French solar output at 3.6 GW on Thursday, a 900 MW increase. French wind output should rise by 3.5 GW to a total 6.4 GW.

Latest French nuclear availability was one percentage point down at 63% of capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand was seen up 200 MW in Germany at 52.4 GW day-on-day, and down by 800 MW in France at 42 GW.

Heavy rain has raised water levels on the Rhine in Germany.

Water at the chokepoint of Kaub WL-KAUB has risen sharply from a 2023 low on Monday, and could reach levels allowing full vessel loadings again at the end of the week.

Along the forwards curve, the German year-ahead baseload position TRDEBYZ4 edged up 0.1% to 145.4 euros/MWh.

The corresponding French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 decreased 0.3% to 173 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged 0.3% to 92.22 euros a tonne.

German wind industry lobbies reported they installed 3.1% more offshore capacity to reach a total 8,385 megawatts (MW) at the end of June.

Bailed-out German utility Uniper UN01.DEexpects billions of euros in profits in 2023 as a result of better-than-expected gas price developments.

Peer RWE RWEG.DE raised its 2023 core earnings guidance, citing higher gas plant margins and higher-than-expected trading profits.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Emma Rumney)

