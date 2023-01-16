EUROPE POWER-Spot prices split as wind supply set to drop

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices diverged on Monday as wind supply was expected to drop throughout the region and demand in France is seen jumping as temperatures fall.

Residual load is forecast higher throughout the region, and exports are expected to increase day-on-day from Germany, Refinitiv analysts said.

The German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 138 euros ($149.29) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0935 GMT, down 3.7% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 23.6% at 173 euros.

On the supply side, German wind power was projected to fall by 2.8 gigawatts (GW) to 24.3 GW on Tuesday while French supply was forecast to plummet by 8.3 GW to 3.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to fall again on Wednesday to around 14 GW, and will lift slightly to 15 GW on Thursday before dropping further to around 8 GW on Friday.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 75% of available capacity. POWER/FR

However, the Gravelines 3 reactor went offline with an unexpected outage and is forecast to return to operation on Wednesday.

Demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 1.8 GW day on day to 63.3 GW on Tuesday while French consumption is expected to increase by 7.9 GW to 64.8 GW, Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany and France are seen falling by 2.3 and 2.1 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 plunged by 5.4% to 161.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2.2% to 78.14 euros a tonne.

Germany's attractiveness as an investment location has fallen four places to 18 of 21 in a ranking of industrial economies by economic research institute ZEW, newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine reported.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

