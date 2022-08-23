EUROPE POWER-Spot prices split as solar supply drops in Germany

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts split on Tuesday, with rising average temperatures seen lifting demand for cooling in both France and Germany, while solar power is expected to drop in Germany and edge up in France.

For Wednesday, power fundamentals look rather similar to Tuesday, yet there is a 2 gigawatts (GW) lower solar peak and somewhat weaker wind production in Germany, Refinitiv analysts said.

They added that a tighter residual load was expected in France on Wednesday due to hot temperatures.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 was up 0.8% to 625 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0916 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 3.2% to 644 euros/MWh.

Solar power supply in Germany is seen falling 700 megawatts (MW) to 9.9 GW, and ticking up 450 MW to 3.1 GW in France, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to add 360 MW to 5 GW on Wednesday, while that in France is seen shedding 580 MW to 680 MW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 42% of capacity while the restart of an unplanned Bugey 2 reactor outage was moved back four days to Aug. 28 and the restart of the Bugey 3 reactor was moved back one day to Aug. 25. POWER/FR

Demand was forecast to rise by 1.2 GW in Germany and France to 56.2 GW and 44.5 GW respectively.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen rising 1.1 Celsius to 22.9C, while those in France are expected to add 1.4C to 24.8C, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 gained 0.8% to 650 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 775 euros Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.7% to 92.85 euros a tonne.

A gas levy on German consumers to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies could be adjusted up or down depending on market conditions as soon as this winter, the head of market operator Trading Hub Europe (THE) told a newspaper.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Robert Birsel)

