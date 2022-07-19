EUROPE POWER-Spot prices split as German wind supply set to triple

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - The German spot power price for Wednesday fell on Tuesday as wind supply is expected to soar, while the French spot price gained as two nuclear outages were extended and wind power production in the country is seen falling.

The perceived risk of just one more nuclear outage could be priced quite heavily into the French day-ahead, Refinitiv analyst Nathalie Gerl said.

"The residual load in France also doesn't show a significant hourly peak and no hour will be higher than today," she added.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Wednesday was down 18.1% at 335 euros ($342.44) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0923 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 23.1% to 640 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 645 euros earlier.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to jump 9.2 gigawatts (GW) to 13.4 GW on Wednesday, while in France it is expected to shed 1.5 GW to 3.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in Germany was seen rising 1.1 GW to 59.1 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France was expected to drop 3.8 GW to 50.4 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at a much reduced 44.9% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The outage of EDF's Gravelines 6 reactor was extended to July 21 after it went offline on Monday following the detection of vibrations in a non-nuclear part of the installation due to the untimely closing of a steam inlet valve.

The Dampierre 3 reactor outage was also extended by one day to July 24.

France's government is offering 12 euros per share to take full control of nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.6% to 340 euros/MWh.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 460 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 0.9% to 84.16 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

