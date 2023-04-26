EUROPE POWER-Spot prices split as German wind power supply falls

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices diverged on Wednesday, with wind power supply expected to drop by more than half in Germany while demand in France is expected to fall.

As a result, Germany is expected to be a net importer for most hours on Thursday, they added.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 rose 5.2% to 117.50 euros ($129.85) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0914 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 5.8% to 113 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to drop by 9.9 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 6.1 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to tick up by 830 megawatts (MW) to 2.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is expected to rise 1.8 GW to 10.9 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

Consumption in France is expected to decline by 1.6 GW to 46.8 GW on Thursday while power demand in Germany is projected to dip by 70 MW day on day, remaining near 58 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Nuclear watchdog ASN approved EDF's EDF.PA inspection plan for fixing various faults at nuclear reactors on Tuesday, allowing the utility to remain on schedule.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 3% at 140 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was unchanged with a bid-ask range of 170-200 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were down 1.4% at 85.75 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

