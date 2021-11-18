EUROPE POWER-Spot prices split as German wind and French demand rise

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Prompt prices were mixed in the European wholesale power market on Thursday, with Germany's down on projections for more wind supply and France's slightly up on rising demand.

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 edged down 0.9% to 128.50 euros ($145.62) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0936 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 ticked up 0.1% to 238.25 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to rise 2.2 gigawatts (GW) to 28.3 GW, the data also showed.

Next week, daily wind levels are expected to range between 10 GW and 15 GW.

Wind supply in France is seen edging up 60 megawatts (MW) to 1.6 GW.

French nuclear power availability remained flat at 74.2% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

French power consumption is forecast to climb by 790 MW on Friday to reach 64.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand in Germany is expected to drop by 1.1 GW to 60.9 GW, as average temperatures in the country are expected to rise 2.1 degrees Celsius to 8.7C, the data showed.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 shed 1.6% to 127 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 144 euros/MWh Wednesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 1% at 66.52 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $113.88 a tonne on Wednesday.

Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany eased on Thursday morning, while gas prices dropped.

Ukraine's energy ministry said it would be included in consultations on giving a legal opinion to Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

