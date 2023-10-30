EUROPE POWER-Spot prices split as French nuclear drops

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European spot prices split in early trading on Monday, as French nuclear availability fell following a pair of unexpected outages over the weekend.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 103 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1045 GMT, dipping 1.9% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 12.6% at 107 euros per MWh.

French nuclear power availability fell by five percentage points to 65% of total capacity as four reactors went offline over the weekend. POWER/FR

The unplanned outages at the 910 megawatt (MW) Dampierre 4 and the 890 MW Blayais 4 reactors were extended to Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 respectively after going offline automatically over the weekend, operator EDF said in an online note.

"Wind power falls, mainly in off-peak hours, and consumption rises, in Germany and the wider region (on Tuesday)," LSEG analyst Sebastian Sund said.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind power output is expected to stay mostly flat on Wednesday before jumping to near 30 GW on Thursday.

German power consumption was forecast to increase by 570 MW to 57.1 GW on Tuesday while demand in France was projected to rise by 210 MW to 46.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

On Tuesday, reformation day is observed in a number of German states but they are sparsely populated ones and the centres Berlin and Frankfurt are not affected.

