EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise with low wind

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices edged up on Monday as German wind power generation was seen at low levels on Tuesday, while French nuclear availability fell.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 rose 2.3% from the Monday price to 76.25 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) by 0810 GMT, after reaching 81.50 euros, its highest since Feb. 10.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 2.5% to 81 euros.

Wind supply is seen weakening and reaching a very low level Tuesday, but compensation is expected to arrive from a stronger solar power generation, Refinitiv analysts said.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to fall 2.4 gigawatts (GW) to 2.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany is forecast to rise 2.2 GW to 9.1 GW, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that German wind output is seen jumping from Tuesday levels for the rest of the week, hitting around 27 GW on Thursday.

French wind power supply is forecast to dip 670 megawatts (MW) to 770 MW, the data showed.

French nuclear supply availability fell 2.1 percentage points to 64.1% of the installed total, as a reactor went offline for maintenance.POWER/FR

On the demand side, German power usage was forecast to rise by 1 GW to Tuesday to reach 60.3 GW, while France is expected to shed 550 MW to 54.6 GW.

Average temperatures in the region are forecast to stay below seasonal norms through the week, Refinitiv data showed.

German Cal '22 baseload power TRDEBYZ2 gained 1% to 58.15 euros/MWh, rising with carbon permits.

The French 2022 contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 57.05 euros/MWh Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 1% to 44.85 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $75.70 a tonne Friday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

