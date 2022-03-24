EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise with gas over supply concerns

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose on Thursday despite rising wind supply as gas prices continued to soar on the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon require "unfriendly countries" to pay for gas deliveries in roubles. NG/EUO/R

As the gas price has continued to trade up on Thursday morning, this explains the spot prices continuing to trade up, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that from the weather fundamental side the day ahead should be bearish.

Germany needs an early warning system amid signs its gas import situation may worsen, utilities association BDEW said.

The shut down of coal-fired power plants can be suspended but a coal phase-out by 2030 is still the goal, German coalition parties said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery gained 1.3% to 242 euros ($265.91) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1109 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 8% to 269 euros.

German met office DWD said the currently mild high pressure period will give way to much cooler air streams next week. It was not clear how long that phase would last.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to rise 2.5 gigawatts (GW) to nearly 4 GW on Friday, while that in France is seen adding 1.9 GW to 4.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at the much reduced 57% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen down 1.2 GW on Friday at 57.3 GW, while consumption in France is projected to drop 1.5 GW to 53.2 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German baseload front-month and front-quarter power contracts for 2022 gained in early trading Thursday. 0#TRDEB:

Volatility is expected to persist amid the uncertainty around Russian supply, UBS analysts said.

Even as the winter and peak demand season wanes, European proposals are likely to keep prices at higher levels than usual over the rest of this year, they added.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 3.7% to 177.50 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 199.50 euros Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 edged down 0.1% at 76.53 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman and Chizu Nomiyama)

