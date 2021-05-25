EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise with demand

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were up on Tuesday as demand is expected to return in France and Germany following the Whit Monday holiday.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 65.50 euros ($80.28) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0848 GMT, up 17%.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 69 euros/MWh, up 23.8%.

Power demand in the Germany is seen jumping 3.2 gigawatts (GW) to 59.5 GW on Wednesday, while consumption in France is forecast to climb 2.4 GW to 49.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen falling 0.4 degrees Celsius to 10.7C day on day, while temperatures in France are seen flat, the data showed.

They are about 4 degrees below the seasonal average, and are expected to remain below average as they rise through the week.

French nuclear power availability rose 2.9 percentage points to 68.3% of capacity. POWER/FR

German wind power supply is forecast to increase by 1.5 GW to 24.1 GW on Wednesday.

Refinitiv analysis showed that power generation from wind turbines is seen down on Thursday to around 19 GW before plummeting to around 6 GW Friday.

French wind power production is forecast to fall 3.6 GW to 5.2 GW, the data showed.

Power forward prices rallied along with fuels and carbon emissions, continuing a rebound after plummeting last week.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was up 2.1% at 65.45 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 jumped 2.2% to 65.35 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.8% to 53.66 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 rose 0.9% to $80.75 a tonne, the highest since March 4, 2019.

($1 = 0.8159 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Editing by Mark Potter)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.