EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise sharply on fall in German wind output

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Wednesday as day-to-day wind power supply in Germany was forecast to halve while demand in France was expected to increase due to lower temperatures.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany was up 53.1% at 191 euros ($216.02) per megawatt hour (MWh) TRDEBD1 at 1015 GMT.

Day-ahead French baseload gained 17.7% to 219 euros TRFRBD1.

German wind power output should fall to 15.2 gigawatts (GW) from 33.1 GW, and range between 12 and 25 GW on the following six working days, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Available nuclear capacity in France rose by 1.4 points to 79% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

Daily power demand in Germany is set to fall 2.3 GW to hit 57.4 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is likely to rise by 3.3 GW to 72.6 GW.

French consumption is expected to rise due to a projected 1.5 degree Celsius fall in temperatures to 2.7 degrees, which will prompt more people to switch on electric heaters.

Curve prices were mixed after a strong performance in the previous session, with volatility due to profit-taking and ongoing concerns about gas supply security which have spilled over into power markets.

German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 shed 0.7% to 137 euros/MWh. The monthly German contract for May hit a contract high of 184 euros, albeit in small volumes.TRDEBMK2

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 did not trade, having closed at 140 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.6% to 86.3 euros per tonne.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, remained in reverse mode with volumes flowing east from Germany to Poland for a 16th day.

German utility Uniper has secured credit facilities worth up to 10 billion euros from Finnish parent Fortum and state bank KfW in a precautionary move amid the extremely volatile energy market environment, in which it said it needed to be prepared for high security payments.

