EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on sharp drop in wind supply

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - European power contracts jumped on Tuesday as wind supply was seen plummeting throughout the region on Wednesday.

The residual load profile throughout the region as a whole was raised for all hours by at least 10 gigawatts (GW) as wind power is set to drop, Refinitiv analysts said.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 rose 35.9% to 394 euros ($379.23) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0931 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 33.6% at 414 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability gained 1.3 percentage points to 49.3% of total capacity as a 900 megawatts (MW) reactor returned online. POWER/FR

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government had chosen the person who would lead state-power group EDF and that a nomination was "imminent".

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise 1.4 GW to 59.3 GW and is expected to edge up in France by 50 MW to stay at 46.6 GW, the data showed.

Traded German front-month and front-quarter prices similarly gained in early trading. 0#TRDEB:

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask price between 570 and 600 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2.9% to 68.30 euros a tonne.

($1 = 1.0390 euros)

