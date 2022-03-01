EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on plummeting wind supply

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose on Tuesday as wind generation was set to fall below seasonal average on Wednesday.

"Wind supply keeps falling and remains far below normal," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery added 11.4% to 278.50 euros ($311.00) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1035 GMT, after reaching its highest since Dec. 12 at 279 euros earlier.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 shed 0.7% to 275 euros.

German wind power is expected to fall by 7.9 gigawatts (GW) to 2.4 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to fall 850 megawatts (MW) day on day to 1.7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 71.9% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen down 120 MW on Wednesday at 62.5 GW, while consumption in France is projected to shed 670 MW to 64.6 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 8% to 155 euros/MWh, rising with fuel prices on questions over supply following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.NG/EUO/R

"The international community is attempting to prevent any further rise in oil prices. A coordinated release of strategic oil reserves is being considered," analysts at Commerzbank said.

The intended amount, around 60 million barrels, would only be enough to cover an outage of Russian oil shipments for roughly 13 days, they said.

What is really needed is a signal from OPEC+ at its meeting tomorrow that it will make sufficient oil available to offset any Russian outage, they added.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 177 euros on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 3% to 79.77 euros a tonne.

TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said it "will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia". The French finance minister said they will make a decision with the company on its business in Russia in the coming days.

Britain's National Grid NG.L said it was seeking to understand if a block on Russia-related vessels includes LNG shipments.

A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies overnight.

($1 = 0.8955 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Aditya Soni)

