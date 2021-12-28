EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on lower wind, solar output

PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose between 19% and 27% on Tuesday, boosted by a fall in wind and solar generation in Germany and despite milder weather lowering demand.

Over-the-counter delivery of baseload power on Tuesday TRDEBD1 in Germany traded at 160 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1100 GMT, 26.5% above the price paid for Tuesday at the end of the previous day.

The equivalent French day-ahead contract traded at 150.25 euros/MWh TRFRBD1, up 18.8% from Tuesday's price.

"On Wednesday, German wind power production drops towards 10 GW in the peakload hours. At the same time there is minimal solar generation. Meanwhile, warm temperatures in France lead to an even further demand reduction, which is currently 10 GWh/h below the seasonal normal," Refinitiv analysts said in a daily note.

Wind power output in main producer country Germany will fall by a half to 13.5 gigawatts (GW) while solar generation will shed 38% on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand data showed a 24.2 GW fall to 49.5 GW in France while the decrease was smaller in Germany at 52.9, down 450 MW from the previous day.

A wave of mild weather for the time of year is hitting Western Europe with 24-hour temperatures expected 7.2 degrees Celsius above normal in France and 5.2 degrees above normal in Germany.

The French February price TRFRBMG2 did not trade in the morning, while the German February price TRDEBMG2 was down 5.4% at 334 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 rose 0.8% to 78.44 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 did not change hands after last trading at $123 a tonne on Dec. 23.

At the same time oil prices extended gains on Tuesday with prices trading near the previous day's one-month high on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have a limited impact on demand. O/R

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)

