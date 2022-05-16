EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on lower wind, less nuclear supply

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Monday on lower French nuclear capacity availability and lower wind supply, while consumption increased and power forwards were dragged down by losses in the oil market.

Germany's Tuesday baseload power price stood at 227 euros ($236.56) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, 9.5% down from Monday delivery.TRDEBD1

The equivalent French price was 10.6% up at 230 euros. TRFRBD1.

German wind power volumes were predicted to fall to 6.4 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from 14.4 GW on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The data also saw France's wind supply going down to 2 GW, compared with 3.8 GW on Monday.

French nuclear power availability stood at 48.5% of total installed capacity, 2.9 percentage points below the level on Friday. POWER/FR

Power usage was predicted to go up to 57.6 GW in Germany on Tuesday, representing a 1.7 GW gain on the day, while that in France was seen picking up to reach 45.6 GW, up by 1.2 GW.

Curve trading was sparse, with German key positions posting losses from records last week, which had reflected gas supply uncertainty after Russia imposed sanctions on a former German gas unit of state company Gazprom.

Europe has begun refilling depleted gas stores to shore up supply for the winter and guard against possible disruptions.

The European Commission wants to waive EU competition rules to allow governments to cap prices for consumers in the event of a complete outage of Russian gas supplies, a media report said at the weekend, citing an internal document.

The Commission said separately it stands by its previous guidance on how EU companies can pay for Russian gas without breaking sanctions, and is in contact with EU governments to provide more explanations.

German year-ahead baseload was 1.8% down at 225 euros (MWh) TRDEBYZ3 while French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 311 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 were unchanged at 88.48 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9596 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.