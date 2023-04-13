EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on lower wind expectations

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts rose on Thursday as wind supply is seen plummeting throughout the region.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday was up 23.6% to 129.75 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0934 GMT, while the equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 16.3% to 132 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall by 14 gigawatts (GW) to 5.1 GW on Friday, and French wind output was seen shedding 1.7 GW to 6.5 GW, Eikon data showed.

Wind supply is set to rebound to the middle of next week, coming in around 10 GW Monday, then rising to 19 GW Tuesday and 22 GW Wednesday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 61% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Protests continued in France with more national strikes on Thursday. The strikes have hit power production and reactor maintenance, and have disrupted liquefied natural gas terminals and oil refineries.

On the demand side, German consumption is set to slide 920 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 55.1 GW, while demand in France is seen up 1.1 GW to 50 GW, the Eikon data showed.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 dropped 2.1% to 150.50 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 231 euros/MWh Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 2.4% to 93.58 euros a tonne.

The cost premium for quarterly prices for the coming winter, are exaggerated as the contracts are currently above spot prices from last winter, Nicolas Leclerc, co-founder of energy consulting firm Omnergy, said.

All power production sources are in the money at these contract prices, Leclerc said, adding that continued demand destruction would probably be needed to keep prices down when the winter arrives.

