EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on lower wind and nuclear supply

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose in wholesale trading on Monday as wind supply is expected to drop in Germany and nuclear availability was lower in France.

Weaker day-on-day wind and solar supply throughout the region leads to a forecasted price hike on Tuesday, Refinitiv analysts said.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 155.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1026 GMT, 44% higher than the price paid last Friday for Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 was up 16.7% at 200.75 euros.

German wind power is expected to fall 5.8 gigawatts (GW) to 28.3 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed average daily wind power supply in the country is expected rise to around 35 GW for Wednesday and Friday, while reaching a high for the week around 45 GW on Thursday.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to add 630 megawatts (MW) to 9.7 GW on Tuesday, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France fell 2.8 percentage points to 73% of installed capacity on Monday as two reactors went offline for maintenance. POWER/FR

The 1.3 GW Cattenom 3 reactor was shut down on Saturday evening for teams to carry out maintenance work on an oil pump located in the nuclear part of the facilities, power group EDF EDF.PA said.

Daily power demand in Germany is expected to rise by 1.7 gigawatts (GW) to 63.3 GW on Tuesday while consumption in France is projected to increase by 2.2 GW to 64.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 3.9% to 146.50 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 149 euros earlier in the trading session, rising with gas and oil prices. NG/EUO/R

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 159 euros/MWh on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 2.7% to 90.38 euros a tonne.

A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed at Lithuania's Kaunas airport on Monday, the first of several planned deployments amid fears in the region over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained in reverse on Monday with volumes in line with last week's levels.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Ed Osmond)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.