EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on lower renewables, more demand

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - German spot power prices rose on Monday as renewable generation in Germany was set to fall while demand was forecast to rise, and French nuclear generation declined.

Peak-time solar production throughout the region is expected 17 GW lower on Tuesday, so there is still strong demand for German exports in those hours, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Tuesday delivery rose to 247.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0857 GMT, up 12.5% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 edged up 0.6% to 265.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power output is expected to fall by 1.1 gigawatts (GW) to 6.4 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to stay around Monday levels Tuesday and Wednesday then over double Wednesday to around 15 GW.

Solar power supply in Germany is expected to drop 2.7 GW to 6.5 GW on Tuesday, the data showed.

Renewable power generation in Germany in the first three months of 2022 amounted to 74.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), 24.8% more than a year earlier, said solar research institute ZSW.

The reasons were mainly high wind speeds in February and high solar intensity in March.

French nuclear availability fell 4.1 percentage points to 52.9% of installed capacity as three reactors went offline over the weekend. POWER/FR

The 900 MW Dampierre 1 reactor is expected online March 29 after going into an unplanned outage Saturday. Power group EDF EDF.PA has not provided a reason for the outage.

Power demand in Germany is seen up 2.5 GW on Tuesday at 58.6 GW, while consumption in France is projected to add 520 MW to 50.6 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 had a bid price of 169 euros/MWh, half a euro higher than the closing price Friday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 194.85 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 2.3% to 80.45 euros a tonne.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three main pipeline routes were stable on Monday morning.

The United Arab Emerites energy minister said Russian oil is needed by energy markets and no producer can substitute its production, and that the UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Ed Osmond)

