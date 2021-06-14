EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on lower renewable supply, rising demand

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Tuesday delivery rose on Monday, as renewable generation in Germany is expected to decline while temperatures are seen up in France and Germany, increasing demand for cooling.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 reached a high since Jan. 23, 2019 at 82.75 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0809 GMT, up 7.5% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 8% to 82.60 euros/MWh, after reaching a high since April 12 at 82.75 euros earlier in the session.

Wind power supply in Germany is expected to shed 3.1 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 2.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power generation from solar panels in Germany is seen falling 1.7 GW to 11.2 GW, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that wind power supply is expected to remain around Tuesday levels on Wednesday before rising to over 11 GW Thursday.

German power usage was forecast to rise by 2.6 GW to 58.5 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is seen up 1.4 GW to 47.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The average temperature in Germany is expected to add 1 degree Celsius to 20.1C on Tuesday and is seen up in France 0.6C to 24.3C, the data showed.

Average temperatures are expected to continue to rise through the week in Germany, reaching over 25C on Thursday and Friday, and are expected to peak at near 26C in France on Wednesday before sliding to around 21C Friday.

Along the curve, forward prices rose tracking gains in carbon permit prices and fuels. O/R

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was up 2% at 67.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 rose 1.9% to 68.20 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 2.4% at 53.92 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 added 0.9% to $84.75 a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Rashmi Aich)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

