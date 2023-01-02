EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on low wind supply, higher usage

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - European prompt power on Monday jumped as wind levels in main producer country Germany were due to fall and demand picked up on the first working day after the New Year holiday.

German day-ahead baseload , trading at 146.8 euros ($156.87) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, was 8.7% up from Monday delivery. TRDEBD1

French Tuesday baseload, at 150 euros, was up by 36.4% from the level that had been paid for Monday. TRFRBD1

On the supply side, German wind power was due to come in at 19.7 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, down 6.9 GW, marking the lowest daily production level in a highly volatile week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German nuclear plant Neckar 2 is closed until Jan. 18 for some work to prepare it for its continued operations until mid-April.

Demand in Germany is seen up 4 GW day-on-day at 58.4 GW on Tuesday, while consumption in France is expected to add 2.6 GW to 51.6 GW, Eikon data showed.

In curve benchmarks, the new German year-ahead position, Calendar Year 2024 TRDEBYZ4, did not change hands after settling at 224.5 euros/MWh last Friday.

The corresponding 2023 contracts in both countries had ended last year's trading at four-month lows, but still at nearly double the levels seen 12 months earlier.

Germany's expired Cal '23, ending at 219 euros, was 79% below its Aug. 29 peaks, but well above 122 euros at the start of 2022.

The same French contract went off the board at 270 euros, down 78% from Aug. 29 and compared with 140 euros at the beginning of 2022.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged 0.1% up to 84.05 euros a tonne.

The chief executive of German utility RWE warned that gas and electricity prices there would remain at least twice as high as they were before the 2022 energy crisis.

($1 = 0.9358 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Robert Birsel)

