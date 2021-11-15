EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on low wind supply

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European spot power prices gained on Monday as power supply from wind turbines was seen falling throughout the region on Tuesday, while higher demand was expected in Germany.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 234.75 euros ($268.72) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0921 GMT, up 15.8% from Monday delivery, after reaching the highest since Oct. 7 at 246 euros earlier.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 8.1% at 232.50 euros, after also reaching the highest since Oct. 7 at 245 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to fall by 3.7 gigawatts (GW) to 2.2 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average wind supply is then seen ramping up through the week, rising to 17 GW Wednesday and to around 31 GW on Friday.

Power from French wind turbines is seen falling 2.9 GW to 1.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged from Friday at 71.3% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Strikes took 2.1 GW of nuclear power offline on Monday.

Power demand in Germany is forecast at 62.6 GW on Tuesday, up 2 GW from Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power usage in France was seen shedding 220 megawatts (MW) to 61.9 GW on Tuesday, the data showed.

Average temperatures are expected to fall 1 degree Celsius to 5.2C day on day in Germany while those in France are forecast to edge up 0.2C to 8.3C.

Along the forward curve, German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 4.5% to 120.25 euros/MWh, rising with carbon permits.

The same French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 rose 3.7% to 128.40 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.8% to 64.38 euros a tonne.

Russian gas flowed through a pipeline to Germany on Monday at higher levels than at the weekend.

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

