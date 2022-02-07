EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on likely lower wind power output

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose in wholesale trading on Monday as wind power generation is forecast to fall in Germany while demand is expected to rise throughout the region.

"While still well above normal, the German wind power output decreases considerably day-on-day," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 138.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, 18.4% higher than the price paid last Friday for Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 was up 2.5% at 207 euros.

German wind power is expected to fall 7.2 gigawatts (GW) to 32.4 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed average daily wind power supply in the country is expected to fall on Wednesday to 26 GW, and to around 21 GW on Thursday and Friday.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to drop by 2.2 GW to 3.6 GW on Tuesday, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France fell 4.9 percentage points to 77.6% of installed capacity on Monday as four reactors went offline for maintenance. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in Germany is expected to rise by 1.7 gigawatts (GW) to 63.5 GW on Tuesday while consumption in France is projected to rise by 1.9 GW to 65.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 fell 4.9% to 136 euros/MWh.

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 153 euros/MWh Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 2.1% to 94.46 euros a tonne. Permit prices closed above 96 euros on Friday, and analysts expect the symbolic 100-euro level could soon be breached.

The increase in carbon price is due to a high energy complex favouring coal over gas burn, a risk-premium associated with the Ukraine and Russian tension and a continued interest by investors in the low-carbon space, an analyst said.

"Overall I'd consider the market disconnected from fundamentals with technical trading and proxy drivers dictating the daily moves," the analyst added.

Russia's Gazprom said it does not plan to hold spot gas sales sessions at its electronic platform this week.

Gas flowed eastwards in low volumes on Monday from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

