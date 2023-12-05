EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on expected slide in wind power supply

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Tuesday, with wind power supply expected to fall by more than half in Germany and France on Wednesday.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was up 20.9% at 138 euros ($149.30) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1217 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 17.1% to 133.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to plummet by 12.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 10.2 GW while French supply is expected to drop 7.8 GW to 2.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

Residual load has returned to similar levels as those recorded at the end of last week in Germany and France, said LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado.

French nuclear availability rose one percentage point on Tuesday to 75% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 810 MW to 64.8 GW while French consumption is expected to rise by 2.8 GW to 65.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 3.4% to 97.20 euros/MWh, its lowest since January 2022.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was down 3.5% at 98.90 euros/MWh, its lowest since January 2022.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 1.1% to 69.57 euros a metric ton.

Moody's analyst Benjamin Leyre said that French forward prices were expected to remain at a premium to their German equivalent until 2026, with the size of the premium reflecting market expectations on French nuclear availability.

($1 = 0.9243 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

