EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on expected lower wind supply

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Wednesday on a forecast fall in wind supply throughout the region, as well as lower solar power generation in Germany and slightly higher demand.

The price of electricity has been reasonably stable over the past week due to low-cost renewable production and continued reduced consumption on most days, Omnergy analyst Nicolas Leclerc said.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 7.2% to 116 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0956 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 11.6% to 108.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to fall by 6.6 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 6.3 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to fall by 5 GW to 2.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is expected to similarly dip 510 megawatts (MW) to 6.6 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

Consumption in France is expected to edge up 780 MW to 45.2 GW on Thursday while power demand in Germany is projected to add 610 MW day on day to 57.7 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 64% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The Dampierre 4 reactor went offline with a forced outage early morning Wednesday and is currently projected back on Thursday, EDF data showed.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 1.8% at 148.50 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 211.50 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

Forward prices - particularly in France - have risen recently due to lingering uncertainty around French nuclear availability for the coming winter, despite EDF's announcements on maintaining its production targets, Omnergy analyst Leclerc said.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.8% at 88.31 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

