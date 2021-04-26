EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise on cold weather, more demand

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for Tuesday traded higher on wholesale markets on Monday as unseasonably cold weather drove up demand.

Over-the-counter baseload power for Tuesday in Germany TRDEBD1 was at 62 euros ($75.01) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0945 GMT, up 0.8% from Monday delivery.

The same French contract TRFRBD1 was 11.8% higher at 68.5 euros/MWh.

French electricity demand was forecast to gain 500 MW to stand at 48.1 GW on Tuesday while Germany was forecast to add 1.9 GW for consumption of 58.8 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Temperatures will edge up to 8.6 degrees Celsius in Germany from 7.6 degrees, and fall to 13.8 degrees from 14.2 degrees in France, where the cool spring is having a bigger bearing as much of the country' domestic heating comes from electricity.

Supply-wise, electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to rise by 4.5 GW day-on-day to 9.4 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 66.2% of capacity. POWER/FR

Curve contracts tracked firmer carbon and coal.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 increased 0.3% to 58.5 euros/MWh.

The equivalent contract in France for 2022 baseload TRFRBYZ2 rose by 1.1% to 58.5 euros/MWh, recapturing its contract high.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 0.7% to 47.29 euros a tonne in a run driven by European Union policies to boost trading and tighten climate goals.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.3% higher at $74 a tonne.

An initiative across industries in the port city of Hamburg showed the way forward for emerging local hydrogen economy clusters. On Monday, utility Vattenfall and industrial players ArcelorMittal said they teamed up with the likes of Shell and Airbus to try and cut emissions that way.

($1 = 0.8265 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

