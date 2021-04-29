EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise of plummeting wind supply

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery rose on Thursday, as wind power supply in Germany and France is seen tumbling.

The price of over-the-counter baseload power for Friday delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 gained 12.7% to 68.75 euros ($83.26) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0837 GMT.

The French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1 added 7.3% to 73.25 euros/MWh.

"We expect lower exports from Germany to provide some resistance to the price rise, but there is still a clear bullish outlook day on day," Refinitiv Analysts said.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to tumble 12.3 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 5.1 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to drop by 1.6 GW to 1.3 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 67.6% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The next scheduled round of maintenance is expected to take three reactors offline on May 2, while the Paluel 3 reactor is expected back online on May 3.

French electricity demand is forecast to shed 360 megawatts (MW) to 49.4 GW while consumption in Germany is expected to dip by 360 MW to 57.7 GW, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that average temperatures in the region are expected to remain below seasonal norms at the beginning of next week, and then rise near the end of the week.

The German Cal '22 baseload power TRDEBYZ2 shed 0.8% to 58.55 euros/MWh.

The French 2022 contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 59.05 euros/MWh Wednesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dropped 1.2% to 47.20 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 shed 0.1% to $75.40 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8257 euros)

