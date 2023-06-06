EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise, demand in France to go up

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Day-ahead power delivery in the European wholesale market rose on Tuesday as low, while stable, wind and solar power output combined with increasing temperatures in France resulting higher consumption.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 100.5 euros ($107.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0740 GMT, up 3.6% day-on-day.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 2.4% at 86 euros.

German wind power production was forecast to remain at a low 7.5 gigawatts (GW) on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and that in France to remain at a small 3.8 GW on those two days, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability remained unchanged at 58% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany was predicted to drop by 1 GW to reach 54.9 GW on Wednesday, with a partial holiday in the country on Thursday in some regions, and a bridging day on Friday, dragging down usage.

Consumption in France as seen up 200 MW at 44.1 GW day-on-day, with temperatures going up by 1 degree Celsius to 22.2 degrees in the period.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 declined by 1% to 126 euros/MWh, partly led by weaker oil. O/R

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after settling at 159.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.8% to 81.84 euros a tonne.

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly by 0.4% in April on the previous month, dragged down by large-scale orders, federal statistics data showed.

The European Commission has decided emergency measures introduced last year to shield consumers from soaring energy prices, following the supply crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany is launching a programme of around 50 billion euros over 15 years for firms facing substantial energy, raw materials and labour costs, to help them fund a shift towards carbon-neutral production techniques.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)

