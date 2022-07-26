EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as wind supply set to fall

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Tuesday as wind supply is seen lower throughout the region.

"The region sees mild drops in consumption and wind supply, while solar supply remains stable," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Wednesday was up 24.2% at 405 euros ($413.26) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0911 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 15.3% to 559 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 4.3 gigawatts (GW) to 10.4 GW on Wednesday, while in France it is expected to shed 420 megawatts (MW) to 2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in Germany was seen down 560 MW to 57.4 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France was expected to drop 840 MW to 45.2 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at a much reduced 44.3% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The outage at the 900 MW Gravelines 4 was extended one day to July 27, while that at the 1.3 GW Belleville 1 was extended five days to Aug. 2 and the 900 MW Blayais 3 was extended five days to Aug. 10.

Along the curve, German forward prices started to re-approach contract highs a day after Gazprom GAZPMM> announced new gas supply cuts. 0#TRDEB:

European Union countries are set to approve a weakened emergency EU proposal to curb their gas demand, with opt-outs allowing them to follow different national paths to prepare for Russian supply cuts.

German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 gained 4.2% to 364 euros/MWh.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 458 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 1% to 76.82 euros a tonne.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline edged lower ahead of an expected cut in capacity from Wednesday, while flows through transit routes via Ukraine remained steady.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Ed Osmond)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.