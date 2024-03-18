EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as wind supply seen dropping, demand up

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Monday as wind supply was seen falling throughout the region, and demand was expected to increase.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 83.50 euros ($90.97) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1042 GMT, up 12.8% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power increased 73.7% at 66 euros/MWh.

On the supply side, German wind power output was expected to fall 3.2 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 8.4 GW, while French output was expected to dip 480 megawatts (MW) to 1.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

However, solar power supply in Germany is seen rising by 2.7 GW to 8.4 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

An increase in residual load is expected in the early hours Tuesday due to lower wind power output and higher demand, but this should decrease through the day due to higher solar output, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

French nuclear availability rose three percentage points to 73% of available capacity as two reactors returned online, although the rebound was muted by an unplanned outage at the Bugey 2 plant. POWER/FR

The 2.9 GW Civaux power plant's output will be limited to 1.9 GW until the early hours of March 24 due to ongoing work on the transmission grid, operator EDF said Sunday.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 1.7 GW to 57.9 GW on Tuesday, while demand in France is projected to add 2.6 GW to 49.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was up 3.8% at 82.20 euros/MWh, while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 rose 5.1% at 80 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 rose 4.1% to 61.83 euros a metric ton.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Varun H K)

