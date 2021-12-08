EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as wind power falls

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices gained on Wednesday as wind supply is expected to drop throughout the region on Thursday.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 surged 60.3% to 279 euros ($314.77) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0912 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 14.6% to 290 euros.

German wind power supply on Thursday is expected to drop by over half of the level forecast for Wednesday, plummeting 12.2 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 10.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The Friday level was similarly predicted around 10.5 GW.

Wind power in France is set to fall 1.4 GW day on day to 7.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 71.1% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, French power consumption is forecast to rise 1.9 GW to 72.2 GW on the day ahead, when demand in Germany is expected to shed 230 megawatts (MW) to 65.8 GW.

Average temperatures in France are seen down 0.7 degrees Celsius to 4.9C on Thursday, while those in Germany are expected to fall 0.6C to 2.1C, the data showed.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 surged to a contract high of 177.25 euros/MWh, rising 6.5% with carbon permit prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 195.95 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 2.3% to 86.84 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high of 87.15 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $111.50 a tonne.

Refinitiv weather analyst Georg Mueller's monthly seasonal outlook said December is colder than normal and January should still be rather cold. February should be warmer than normal and in northern Europe also potentially wet.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

