EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as wind power drops

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Thursday as wind supply was forecast to drop throughout the region but gains were muted as demand was seen falling in Germany.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 2.9% to 251 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall by 2.4 gigawatts (GW) to 12 GW on Friday, while in France it was expected to fall 4.3 GW to 5.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear output rose 2 percentage points to 56% of available capacity as a 1.3 GW reactor returned online. POWER/FR

The restart of the Cruas 3 reactor was delayed by a day on Wednesday and is now expected back online Thursday.

French demand was seen edging up 150 megawatts (MW) to 56.7 GW on Friday, while consumption in Germany was expected to fall 820 MW to 62.2 GW, the data showed.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 also shed 2.3% to 424 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.7% to 76.36 euros a tonne.

The European Union is pressing ahead with a package on Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

However, the EU continues to be the top importer of Russian fossil fuels, with crude oil making up the lion's share, a report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air showed.

($1 = 0.9597 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Harshit Verma in Bangalore; editing by Jason Neely)

