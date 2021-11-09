EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as wind drops, demand rises

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European spot power prices increased on Tuesday as wind supply dropped in the main markets and cooler weather drove up demand, offsetting the impact of increased availability of thermal power.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 at 1010 GMT stood at 197.8 euros ($228.54) per megawatt hour (MWh), up 12.4%.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 4.7% up at 216.8 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to fall to 9.4 gigawatts (GW) from 13.7 GW day-on-day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. French supply will drop by 500 MW to 1.1 GW.

Power demand in Germany is forecast 900 MW up at 63.5 GW on Wednesday and unchanged in France at 64.1 GW, the data showed.

Average temperatures are expected to fall by 0.6-1.3 degrees Celsius in both markets in that period.

French nuclear power availability was steady at 71.3% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Along the forward curve, German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 shed 2.3% to 115 euros/MWh, tracking lower carbon prices.

The same French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 125.6 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances lost 0.7% at 60.2 euros a tonne.

British and European wholesale gas prices fell early on Tuesday as Russian export flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline between Russia and Germany late on Monday started flowing westbound after three days in the opposite direction. NG/GB

But that is no indication yet of massively increased flows Russia had pledged from November.

Swiss utility Axpo in a monthly research note said "...we wonder how much additional Russian gas will actually flow," predicting high price volatility this month.

Gas prices are closely related to power as gas competes with coal for generation and the usage of gas vis-a-vis coal in electricity impacts demand for carbon emissions allowances.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

