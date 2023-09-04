EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as warm weather boosts demand

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - European spot prices rose on Monday as warmer temperatures were expected to boost demand throughout the region on warmer temperatures, and French wind power was seen down.

"(Tuesday)'s outlook is bullish, as a timid rise in wind power supply is not able to offset a significant increase in German demand and French residual load, especially during the evening hours," LSEG analyst Ricardo Parviero said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 107.50 euros ($116.06) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0806 GMT, up 34.4% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 100 euros per MWh, up 10.5%.

German power consumption was forecast to increase 2.1 gigawatts (GW) to 54.1 GW on Tuesday, while demand in France was expected to rise 2 GW to 45.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

On the supply side, wind power in Germany is forecast to edge up 880 megawatts (MW) to 5.8 GW on Tuesday, and in France is seen falling 4.2 GW to 2.8 GW, the data showed.

LSEG analysis showed wind supply is expected to rise to around 6 GW on Wednesday and 10 GW Thursday before falling back to around 6 GW on Friday.

French nuclear availability rose four percentage points to 66% of total capacity as several reactors returned online over the weekend. POWER/FR

Irsching 3, a 415 MW oil-fired power plant in southern Germany will be brought back online as grid reserve in February 2024 by operator Uniper, and should stay online through to the end of the first quarter of 2024, Uniper said in a market notice on the EEX bourse's website.

It was rated system relevant by the federal regulator, the notice said.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 edged up 0.6% to 134.25 euros/MWh. The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 145.25 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged down 0.4% to 84.94 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Fenton)

