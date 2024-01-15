EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as temperatures fall

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Monday on expectations of rising demand because of colder weather as well as a decline in wind supply.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 99.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1057 GMT, up 18.9% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power gained 11.3% to 101.25 euros/MWh.

"Tuesday's outlook is squarely on the bullish side," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said, adding that demand is seen up throughout the region on colder temperatures and that German wind supply is seen down but should remain at a healthy level.

German wind power output was expected to tumble 16.6 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 19.7 GW while French output was expected to shed 1.8 GW to 2 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability rose three percentage points to 88% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 1.8 GW to 64.2 GW on Friday while demand in France is projected to rise by 3.2 GW to 75.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are forecast to fall to minus 1.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, down from 0.1C on Monday while temperatures in France are expected to hit minus 2.9C, down 0.9C on Tuesday.

The cold snap has been a non-event in terms of electricity supply with no price spikes or operator warnings even though nuclear availability still remains below the "good years", Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said in a post on X.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 2.2% at 85.90 euros/MWh while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 had an asking price of 82 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 dropped 0.3% to 65.64 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

