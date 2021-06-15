EUROPE POWER-Spot prices rise as higher temperatures lift demand

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday as rising temperatures throughout the region are increasing demand for cooling.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 edged up 0.3% to 83.25 euros ($101.07) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0833 GMT, after reaching a high since Nov. 26, 2018 at 85.50 euros earlier in the session.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 1.5% at 84.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply is forecast to rise by 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to 4.2 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power production is forecast to dip 350 megawatts (MW) to 1 GW, the data showed.

German solar power production is seen up 640 MW to 11.9 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power was unchanged at 67.5% of available capacity. POWER/FR

French power unions are calling for a strike on June 22. Recent strikes have had minimal impact on nuclear output.

Power demand in Germany is seen up 420 MW to 58.9 GW on Wednesday, while consumption in France is forecast to edge up 1.3 GW to 48.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are expected to rise 2.2 degrees Celsius to 22.3C day on the day, while temperatures in France are expected to add 1.7C to 26C, the data showed.

Throughout the week, average temperatures in Germany are expected to continue to rise to over 25C Thursday, 9C above seasonal norms, and are expected to stay around 25C Friday.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 shed 0.5% to 66.15 euros/MWh, tracking falling carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 68.05 euros Monday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 1.4% to 52.17 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 dropped 2.3% at $82.10 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8237 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.