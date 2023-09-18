EUROPE POWER-Spot prices plunge projected jump in wind power supply

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European spot prices fell sharply on Monday, pressured by expectation of a near doubling of German wind power output along with rising solar power supply and falling demand.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 50 euros ($53.31) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0848 GMT, down 44.4% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 52.50 euros per MWh, down 34%.

"Tuesday's outlook is decisively on the bearish side, driven by a surge in wind power supply and an increase in solar power supply," LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said, adding that Germany is also expected to turn into a net exporter.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to jump by 13.1 gigawatts (GW) to 31 GW on Tuesday while French output is expected to remain little changed at 5.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also projected to rise, increasing by 2.1 GW to 8.4 GW on Tuesday.

LSEG analysis showed that wind power output is expected to fall throughout the week, down to about 24 GW on Wednesday, 20 GW on Thursday and 17 GW on Friday.

French nuclear power availability fell by five percentage point to 71% of total capacity as three reactors went offline for planned outages. POWER/FR

German power consumption was forecast to decrease by 1.6 GW to 55.8 GW on Tuesday while demand in France was projected to rise by 970 megawatts (MW) to 43.9 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 fell 1% to 129.20 euros/MWh. The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 135.50 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 climbed 0.5% to 81.90 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9380 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

