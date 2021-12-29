EUROPE POWER-Spot prices plunge on German wind surge, mild weather

OSLO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - European power prices for next day delivery fell sharply on Wednesday morning, driven by a surge in wind power generation and mild weather lowering demand.

Over-the-counter delivery of baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 in Germany traded at 86 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0916 GMT, 46.3% below the price paid for Wednesday.

The equivalent French day-ahead contract traded at 118 euros/MWh TRFRBD1, down 21.5% from Wednesday's price.

"We expect tomorrow to be the warmest day of the week in the CWE area," Refinitiv analysts said in a daily note.

Continental Europe is currently experiencing unseasonably mild weather, with average temperatures in France expected to be 5.7 degrees Celsius above normal on Thursday and 9.4 degrees above normal in Germany.

Demand in Germany is set to drop 0.9 GW to 52 GW, with French demand forecast down 1.5 GW at 48 GW.

At the same time, wind power will pick up with output in main producer country Germany set to more than double from 13 gigawatts (GW) today to 30.8 GW on Thursday and hitting a peak of 35 GW, Refinitiv's analysts said.

Solar power output will climb by 110 megawatt (MW) to average 670 MW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

In France, wind will weaken by 3.1 GW however, while available nuclear capacity will drop by 2.9 percentage points to 70.5%, or 44 GW, Refinitiv said. POWER/FR

German power for January delivery TRDEBMF2 traded 16 euros down at 255 euros/MWh, while the German front-year power contract TRDEBYZ2 rose by 4 euros to 224 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contracts TRFRBMF2 and TRFRBYZ2 had yet to trade.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 inched up 0.14 euros to 79.43 euros per tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 has not traded since settling at $123 per tonne on Dec. 23.

Oil prices on Wednesday traded near their highest levels since late November on a drop in U.S. inventories. O/R

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

