EUROPE POWER-Spot prices plummet on surging wind power

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery fell sharply on Thursday as wind power supply in Germany is expected to nearly quadruple, while demand is expected to fall.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 dropped 42.9% by 0904 GMT to 41 euros ($49.97) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 45.9% to 39.50 euros.

Wind output is expected to increase substantially throughout the central western European region tomorrow, Refinitiv analysts said.

Wind power supply is expected to surge in Germany by 19.5 gigawatts (GW) to 25.6 GW and French wind power is seen jumping 5.3 GW to 9.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to shed 1.3 GW in Germany to 7.6 GW, the data showed.

Wind power supply in Germany is seen remaining around 20 GW through next Tuesday, then falling over the rest of the week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability fell 2.1 percentage points to 67.6% of capacity as a reactor went offline for maintenance. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to dip 700 megawatts (MW) to 56.8 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to fall 1.6 GW to 48.1 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 climbed 2.5% to 62.05 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 gained 1.4% to 62.25 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances surged 3.1% to 51.20 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 rose 0.7% to $77.50 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8204 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

