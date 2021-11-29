EUROPE POWER-Spot prices plummet on near tripling wind supply in Germany

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell sharply on Monday on forecasts of near tripling of wind supply in Germany.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 126 euros ($142.01) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0859 GMT, dropping 57.4% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 plunged 51.5% to 285 euros.

The residual load is set to drop sharply and export capacity is expected to be fully utilised, with lignite and efficient coal plants at the margin, Refinitiv analysts said.

German wind power supply is expected to surge to 36.5 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, up nearly 27 GW from Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed levels are expected to reach near 40 GW on Wednesday before dropping to around 21 GW for the remainder of the week.

Wind power in France is seen adding 5.9 GW to 9.5 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability gained 1.5 percentage points to 71.8% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to add 1.4 GW day-on-day on Tuesday to 64.6 GW while average temperatures in the country are seen up 3.1 degrees Celsius to 4.2C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in France is seen at 71.4 GW on Monday, down 1.4 GW, while temperatures are expected to rise 2.2C to 5C.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 reached a near eight-week high of 142 euros/MWh, up 6.2%, tracking rising carbon permits and oil.O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 163.50 euros on Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 3.6% to 75.42 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high of 75.76 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $121 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

