EUROPE POWER-Spot prices plummet on milder weather

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Monday dropped by more than 50% as wind generation rose in Germany and demand fell in France.

"Temperatures increase significantly in Central West Europe to well above normal levels, leading to softer consumption in France," said Refinitiv analysts in a daily note.

Over-the-counter delivery of baseload power on Tuesday TRDEBD1 in Germany traded at 110 euros ($124.55) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0815 GMT, 52.8% below the price paid for Monday at the end of last week.

The equivalent French day-ahead contract at 125 euros/MWh TRFRBD1 was 55.2% down from Monday's price.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed that wind power output in main producer country Germany will rise by nearly a third day-on-day to 28.5 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, and will reach high daily levels of between 23 and 38 GW during this week.

French nuclear availability is unchanged from last week at 71.3% of installed capacity POWER/FR.

Demand data was mixed as German usage was forecast to rise by 900 MW to stand at 53.3 GW on Tuesday, while France's was due to fall by 1.9 GW to 51.6 GW in the end-of-year holiday period.

Mild weather for the time of year with 24-hour temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees Celsius, and ample rain to feed hydro reservoirs added a bearish note after last week's rallies triggered by concern in the related gas market. O/R

Sentiment remains strong there, buoyed by concerns about low European gas stocks and that flows of Russian exports via Poland into Germany have moved into reverse direction for the seventh straight day. ]

The prices rallies worry industry and household customers alike as they threaten to undermine competitiveness and affordability.

Power forwards did not trade early in the session after benchmark annual German baseload for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 closed at 282 euros in Friday screen trading, and the equivalent French contract at 397 euros.TRDEBYZ2

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.2% to trade at 76.13 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 did not change hands after last trading at $123 a tonne on Dec. 23.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.