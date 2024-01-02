EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed, week-ahead prices rise sharply

Jan 2 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were hovering just not far above 40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Tuesday, representing a sharp decline from Dec. 29 closing prices in Germany but a more than doubling of price levels in France.

Prices for delivery in the coming week registered strong gains ahead of an expected cold snap.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 41.30 euros ($45.45) per MWh by 1030 GMT, down 25% from Friday's last trade for Tuesday delivery, while the equivalent French day-ahead contract, at 42 euros, represented a 110% gain.

Germany will be a net exporter over the coming day, mainly because of high wind power generation, said LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi, who also pointed to high French demand.

German wind power output was pegged at 40.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, up 9.2 GW from Tuesday, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability rose to 81% of total capacity, from 74% on Friday, after a number of reactors returned to the grid at the end of the year. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany on Wednesday is expected to rise by 2.9 GW day on day to 54.4 GW. French consumption is projected to rise by 3.1 GW to 56.9 GW.

Meteorological forecasts predict continuing windy, wet and warm conditions, with heavy rain intensifying flooding in some regions.

From the weekend of Jan. 6, temperatures are forecast to decline to below usual levels, driving up French week-ahead prices TRFRBWKD1 by 71.1% to 107.8 euros/MWh and the German equivalent TRDEBWKD1 by 54.3% to 108 euros/MWh.

Many households in France rely on electricity for heating.

Along the curve, the new German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ5 was 2.6% down from its close on Dec. 29 at 93.80 euros/MWh. The French equivalent TRFRBYZ5 was bid at 89 euros, having closed at 92.6 euros on Dec. 29.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 6% to 75.69 euros a metric ton.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

