EUROPE POWER-Spot prices mixed on more German wind, less French nuclear

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Thursday showed wide variations in the two main markets, where German levels dropped on more wind power and those in France went up as nuclear availability declined.

German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 fell 34% to 137 euros ($155.06) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0920 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 4.1% to 305 euros.

German wind power supply on Friday is expected to rise by 5 gigawatts (GW) to stand at 29 GW, producing from roughly half of all installed capacity, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability fell 1.4 percentage points to 71% of total capacity, having already decreased by 1.5 points one day earlier. POWER/FR

On the demand side, French power consumption is forecast to rise by 800 MW to 72.8 GW on the day ahead, when German demand is set to edge up 200 MW to 65.8 GW.

Average temperatures in France are seen down this week but should rise next week and those in Germany are due to develop in a similar pattern.

Further ahead on the year-ahead curve, the key contract for German supply in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 fell 1% to 142.5 euros, shrugging off oil and carbon gains. O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was level at 168 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 0.9% to 77.50 euros a tonne, but were still nearly one euro away from Wednesday's contract high at 78.43 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $108 a tonne. It has been volatile this week, tracking Chinese price capping policies.

Russian natural gas supplies to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been stable.

Energy ministers from EU countries meet on Thursday to debate their response to high gas and electricity prices, but divisions over possible solutions run deep.

($1 = 0.8835 euros)

